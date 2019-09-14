Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparing side by side

Since Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.92 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Synlogic Inc. has a -22.78% downside potential and a consensus price target of $2. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 306.45% and its average price target is $23.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.