Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.59M -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 497,144,133.51% -38.9% -33.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,134,272,851.83% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -5.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.