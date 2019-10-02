Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Synlogic Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 525,746,722.53% -38.9% -33.6% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,743,354.23% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.36 beta means Synlogic Inc.’s volatility is 136.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 25.5% respectively. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.