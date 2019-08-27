Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Contrasting side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 39.28 N/A -2.00 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 89.79 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Synlogic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a -37.89% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 16.1% respectively. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.