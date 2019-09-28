Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.44 37.49M -12.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 484,437,672.96% -38.9% -33.6% BeiGene Ltd. 27,465,201.47% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.36 shows that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.66%. Competitively the consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 69.01% upside. Based on the data given earlier, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 82.7%. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.