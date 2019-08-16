Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

Since Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 57.28 N/A -2.00 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.