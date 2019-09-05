Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 35.15 N/A -2.00 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.42 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -21.88%. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential upside is 47.28%. The results provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.