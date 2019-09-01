Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 35.74 N/A -2.00 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synlogic Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential downside is -28.32%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 60.28%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 17.4%. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.