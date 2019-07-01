Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 118.73 N/A -2.04 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Synlogic Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.38 beta. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.9 and a Quick Ratio of 14.9. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bullish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.