Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 153.73M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 576,915,946.76% -38.9% -33.6% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,425,438,596.49% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a -3.85% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.