Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 27.21 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.36% and 5%. 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.