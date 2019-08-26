Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HEXO Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
Summary
HEXO Corp. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
