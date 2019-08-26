Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.