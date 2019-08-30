Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Contrasting side by side

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.67% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares. 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88%

Summary

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.