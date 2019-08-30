Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Contrasting side by side

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.67% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares. 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
|0.84%
|-8.97%
|-21.8%
|6.39%
|61.9%
|67.88%
Summary
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
