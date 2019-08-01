Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Littelfuse (LFUS) Sellers Decreased By 6.15% Their Shorts

Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. LFUS’s SI was 872,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 929,800 shares previously. With 139,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s short sellers to cover LFUS’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.53% or $19.88 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 552,701 shares traded or 213.65% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SYNH’s profit would be $61.22M giving it 21.65 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Syneos Health, Inc.’s analysts see 25.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 405,157 shares traded. Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has risen 5.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNH News: 27/03/2018 – Syneos Health Helps Establish New Industry Standards Group to Improve Clinical Trial Collaboration and Execution; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health Sees 2018 View Adj EPS $2.52-Adj EPS $2.80, With Impact of ASC 606; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Syneos Health, Cuts Allergan; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC – UNDER ASC 605, SEES 2018 ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUE $3,235.0 MLN – $3,340.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Syneos Health Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS 605 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health Sees 2018 View Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $3.07, Without Impact of ASC 606; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 ASC 605 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. Shares for $105,485 were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 67 shares valued at $11,792 was made by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10. Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of stock.

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. It has a 25.8 P/E ratio. The Electronics segment provides fuses and protectors, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, discrete transient voltage suppression diodes, TVS diode arrays protection and switching thyristors, gas discharge tubes, power switching components, fuseholders, reed switch and sensor assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors blocks, and related accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Littelfuse, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj reported 1.16% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). First Trust Advsrs L P reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 277,609 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 199 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,743 shares. 246,495 were reported by Westwood Gru. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma invested in 0.03% or 358,036 shares. Old Comml Bank In has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,100 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 2,811 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. Vanguard reported 2.22M shares stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Syneos Health, Inc., a contract research organization, provides various clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm offers a range of services focusing on Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials in central nervous system, oncology, and other complex therapeutic areas. It has a 279.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, and regulatory and medical writing; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics.

