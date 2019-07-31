Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Comparison side by side

Both Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.22 N/A 0.20 212.84 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.35 N/A 2.33 37.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syneos Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Syneos Health Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Syneos Health Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syneos Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Syneos Health Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Syneos Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syneos Health Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Syneos Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $51, while its potential downside is -2.39%. Competitively PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $122, with potential upside of 17.69%. Based on the results shown earlier, PRA Health Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Syneos Health Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Syneos Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has 0.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. has 10.34% stronger performance while PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Syneos Health Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.