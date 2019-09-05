Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Comparison side by side

Since Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.20 N/A 0.15 342.89 Medpace Holdings Inc. 63 3.75 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syneos Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. Medpace Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Syneos Health Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Syneos Health Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Syneos Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Medpace Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Syneos Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Syneos Health Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Syneos Health Inc.’s upside potential is 13.46% at a $60 consensus target price. Competitively Medpace Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential downside of -30.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Syneos Health Inc. looks more robust than Medpace Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Syneos Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Medpace Holdings Inc. has 23.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats Syneos Health Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.