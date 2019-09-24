Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Syneos Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Syneos Health Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Syneos Health Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.70% 0.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Syneos Health Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. N/A 49 342.89 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Syneos Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Syneos Health Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Syneos Health Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 86.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Syneos Health Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syneos Health Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Syneos Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Syneos Health Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.