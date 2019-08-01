Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.19 N/A 0.20 212.84 BioTelemetry Inc. 58 3.98 N/A 1.35 37.25

Table 1 highlights Syneos Health Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BioTelemetry Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Syneos Health Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Syneos Health Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syneos Health Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Syneos Health Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor BioTelemetry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BioTelemetry Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Syneos Health Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$51 is Syneos Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.18%. Competitively the average target price of BioTelemetry Inc. is $85, which is potential 81.04% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioTelemetry Inc. is looking more favorable than Syneos Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares and 94.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Syneos Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34% BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. had bullish trend while BioTelemetry Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Syneos Health Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.