Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.19 N/A 0.20 212.84 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 290 4.27 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Syneos Health Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Syneos Health Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syneos Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Syneos Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Syneos Health Inc. has an average price target of $51, and a 1.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of Syneos Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.