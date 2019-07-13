Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 47 1.14 N/A 0.20 212.84 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 134.52 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Syneos Health Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -292.4% -247.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta means Syneos Health Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Anixa Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syneos Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Syneos Health Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Syneos Health Inc. has a 4.66% upside potential and an average target price of $51.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syneos Health Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.2% respectively. 0.3% are Syneos Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34% Anixa Biosciences Inc. -6.61% 2.58% -12.05% 16.8% 28.45% 11.17%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. was less bullish than Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Syneos Health Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.