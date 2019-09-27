Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00 XOMA Corporation 18 -0.87 6.33M -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,347,071.58% -107.5% -71.5% XOMA Corporation 35,088,691.80% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.