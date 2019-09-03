Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 150.62 N/A -2.66 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.