Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 176.05 N/A -2.66 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.64 N/A -4.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.