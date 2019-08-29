Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 150.62 N/A -2.66 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.92 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.