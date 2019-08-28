Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.05 N/A -2.66 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 549.97 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.