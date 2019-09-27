Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 191,384,950.93% -107.5% -71.5% MediWound Ltd. 541,652,054.71% -18.4% -1.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MediWound Ltd. has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 72.96% and its consensus target price is $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.