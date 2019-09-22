Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.63 N/A -2.66 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.57% and its consensus price target is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.