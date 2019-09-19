Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.81 N/A -2.66 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 154.86% and its consensus price target is $3.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 31.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.