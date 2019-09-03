Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 150.62 N/A -2.66 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 148.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.