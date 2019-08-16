Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 178.88 N/A -2.66 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.