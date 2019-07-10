Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Reaches $9.24 After 9.00% Down Move; Sit Investment Associates Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $2.44 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 26.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 26,825 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 129,575 shares with $11.80M value, up from 102,750 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $132.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.82. About 2.01M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 145,635 shares traded. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has declined 34.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNDX); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 08/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 79c; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POTENTIAL REGISTRATION PATHWAY IDENTIFIED IN NSCLC; NEXT TRIAL ANTICIPATED TO COMMENCE BY END OF 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $250.37M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $8.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDX worth $22.53 million less.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $250.37 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.

More notable recent Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), A Stock That Climbed 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Syndax on go to start study of SNDX-5613 in leukemia; shares up 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Targeted Menin Inhibitor SNDX-5613 for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Leukemias – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.44 EPS, up 40.54% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $100 target. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25.

