Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Reaches $8.40 After 6.00% Down Move; Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,999 shares as Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF)’s stock rose 10.18%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 29,630 shares with $888.00M value, down from 31,629 last quarter. Mutualfirst Financial now has $259.28M valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 1,285 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 95,293 shares traded. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has risen 45.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $227.95M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $7.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDX worth $13.68M less.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $227.95 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.

Analysts await MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MFSF’s profit will be $5.88M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MFSF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.09 million shares or 0.54% more from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 304,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,926 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 248,213 shares. Kessler Invest Group Limited Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,799 shares. Ancora Limited invested 0.69% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,630 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 26,589 shares. 8,317 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 19,292 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 8,944 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4,557 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value stake by 1,426 shares to 14,027 valued at $845.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cliffs stake by 905 shares and now owns 112,930 shares. Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was raised too.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,950 activity. Altobella Michelle A. also bought $4,950 worth of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) shares.