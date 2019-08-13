Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Reaches $10.97 After 6.00% Up Move; Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed By $1.59 Million Its Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Position

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.47% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 125,745 shares traded. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has risen 45.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONFIRMED OBJECTIVE RESPONSES WITH COMBINATION REGIMEN HAVE BEEN OBSERVED ACROSS ALL COHORTS IN PHASE 2 TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $297.69 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $11.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SNDX worth $17.86 million more.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 28.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 20,895 shares with $3.99M value, down from 29,260 last quarter. Air Products And Chemicals Inc now has $50.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 390,603 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

More notable recent Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $297.69 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 29,435 shares to 39,490 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,227 shares and now owns 86,009 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54M.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 25.03 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3.92 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 54,916 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stoneridge Investment Prns Llc invested in 0.13% or 2,319 shares. Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cwm Lc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 158,943 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability accumulated 75 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has 884,962 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,533 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advisors Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.12% or 12,432 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adage Capital Gp Lc has 275,381 shares.