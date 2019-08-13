Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Reaches $10.66 52-Week High; Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 68,064 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.02M shares with $413.44M value, down from 2.09 million last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $255.42. About 83,584 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.09 target or 4.00% above today's $10.66 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $289.28 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $11.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.57 million more. The stock increased 7.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 105,879 shares traded. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has risen 45.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News; 05/03/2018 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO B $86 TO $96 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018;

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 60,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,361 shares. 313 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.03% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 116,537 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates owns 61 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,302 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.13% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,063 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 23 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc stake by 304,130 shares to 1.40 million valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 11,626 shares and now owns 52,369 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $289.28 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.