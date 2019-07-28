Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Ancora Advisors Raised By $13.96 Million Its Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holding

Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 40.54% from last quarter’s $-0.74 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -16.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 118,341 shares traded. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $67 TO $76 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 167.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 1.27M shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 40.22%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 2.03M shares with $22.43M value, up from 757,154 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $1.06B valuation. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.89 million shares traded or 179.93% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED

More notable recent Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Syndax on go to start study of SNDX-5613 in leukemia; shares up 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) 5613 Has Blockbuster Potential – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Reports FDA Clearance of IND Application for Targeted Menin Inhibitor SNDX-5613 for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Leukemias – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $243.86 million. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,616 shares to 25,452 valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New Com stake by 35,571 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 39,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 55,600 shares. Ww reported 528,456 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 12,694 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 2.27 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Lc has 0.03% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 2.14 million shares. 498,019 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 10,647 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 145,910 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 412,701 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com invested in 593,408 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 3,400 shares stake.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. COSTELLO ELLEN bought 2,500 shares worth $25,275. 21,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $189,581 were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert. 22,222 shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard, worth $195,456 on Monday, March 4. $100,619 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by Naher Ulrich. GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Diebold Nixdorf Shares Popped 29.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (DBD); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information – PRNewswire” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, DBD, CTST and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.