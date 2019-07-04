Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 163.43 N/A -2.92 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 69.21% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.