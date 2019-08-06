Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparing side by side

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 164.33 N/A -2.66 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.