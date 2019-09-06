Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Contrasting side by side

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 163.05 N/A -2.66 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.33 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.67 consensus price target and a 266.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.