Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 149.73 N/A -2.66 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.79 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 221.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.