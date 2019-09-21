Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparing side by side

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.99 N/A -2.66 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.