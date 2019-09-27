Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.38 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,347,071.58% -107.5% -71.5% Innoviva Inc. 475,200,000.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 80.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.