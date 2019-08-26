Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 163.05 N/A -2.66 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 24.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.