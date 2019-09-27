Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 191,384,950.93% -107.5% -71.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 869,072,164.95% -38.6% -35.6%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a 237.19% potential upside.

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.