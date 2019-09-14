Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.70 N/A -2.66 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 507.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 69.9% respectively. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.