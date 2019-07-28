Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose While Baupost Group Decreased Its Holding; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Its Stake by $24.77 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.85 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.35M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 2,740 are held by Pennsylvania Trust. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 23,142 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 1,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 393 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 18,990 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 6,131 shares. Security National Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.14M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 500 shares. Perella Weinberg Mngmt Lp accumulated 143,895 shares. 86,102 were accumulated by Cap Financial Advisers Limited.