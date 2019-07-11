Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Raised by $405,630 Its Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 238,794 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 10,284 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0.01% or 2.05M shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 1,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 307,863 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 6.32M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,900 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,168 shares. Lpl Financial Llc invested in 0% or 13,457 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 117,012 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com owns 2,953 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa invested in 0.02% or 3,060 shares. Leuthold Lc holds 3,645 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 1,286 shares.

