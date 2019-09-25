Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $34.63 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Boosted Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 12,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 11.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.61M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.46M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Management Ltd Liability holds 2.19% or 100,178 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,100 shares stake. Bragg Advsr Inc invested in 148,963 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt Commercial Bank N A holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,108 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh accumulated 4,466 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 94.26M shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 0.96% or 361,096 shares. Rothschild Il reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advisors LP has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). London Of Virginia holds 1.9% or 1.65M shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated accumulated 56,163 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 23,980 shares. The California-based Leonard Green And Prtn Lp has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,299 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.