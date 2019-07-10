Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose While Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Holding; Delphi Management Has Upped Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Price Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 106,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 206,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.13M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 12.49M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $683.95M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 59,707 shares to 430,468 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 58,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Liability owns 8,811 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) accumulated 0.07% or 962 shares. Verity Verity Lc reported 3.07% stake. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Incorporated has 2.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 37.17 million were reported by Fmr. Lvm Capital Mi reported 4.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 54,371 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 3,532 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rockland holds 28,868 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 2.26 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 2,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 939,879 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 3.48M shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls accumulated 6,625 shares.

