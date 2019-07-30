Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Trimmed Position

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 713,602 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 2.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower by 6,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX) by 36,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,650 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc. First Personal Financial invested in 1.47% or 90,022 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 7,910 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The New York-based Alesco Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Harris Assocs LP reported 12.12M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parsec Management invested in 0.41% or 120,276 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 6,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Saturna Cap has invested 1.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 4.41 million shares. Sather Financial Gp accumulated 190,037 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 226,205 shares stake.