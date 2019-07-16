Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose While Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Its Position by $314,681; Dsam Partners Llp Upped Encana (ECA) Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 13.17 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 10,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 314,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 1.51 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encana and Newfield’s strategic combination receives shareholder approvals – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana posts Q1 earnings beat, lifts savings target from Newfield deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Cheap Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,694 shares to 606,217 shares, valued at $96.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 157,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.33 million for 9.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Accuray, Synchrony Financial, and Waters Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) CEO Margaret Keane on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Cheap Stock With A Good Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.